Manipur CM N Biren Singh Threatened; Independent Candidate Summoned

IMPHAL: Moirangthem T Nongshaba, who wants to be a Member of Parliament for Inner Manipur, has been called by the Imphal West Police, following his controversial comments about Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a live TV show on April 2.

In a TV appearance, Nongshaba said, “As long as Biren remains in power, Manipur will continue to suffer. Rather than waiting for him to die, I might as well kill him.

The police notice, dated April 4, requires Nongshaba to go to the Imphal Police Station by 11 am today. If he doesn’t he could be arrested under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).