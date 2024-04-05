Manipur CM N Biren Singh Threatened; Independent Candidate Summoned

IMPHAL: Moirangthem T Nongshaba, who wants to be a Member of Parliament for Inner Manipur, has been called by the Imphal West Police, following his controversial comments about Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a live TV show on April 2.
In a TV appearance, Nongshaba said, “As long as Biren remains in power, Manipur will continue to suffer. Rather than waiting for him to die, I might as well kill him.
The police notice, dated April 4, requires Nongshaba to go to the Imphal Police Station by 11 am today. If he doesn’t he could be arrested under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The notice highlights the importance of Nongshaba cooperating with the investigation. It says there are valid reasons to question him about the incident.
Meanwhile, give special observers, appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), held meetings with officials to evaluate the readiness and security measured for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Manipur.
Dhabalkumar K Patel was the general observer, Vaibhav Krishna was the police observer, and Pradhuman Badari Prasad Meena was the expenditure observer.
According to Th Kirankumatr, the returning officer for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, these observers interacted with officials to assess election preparations and address any related issues in Manipur.
The visiting observers are closely examining the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, which is set on April 19 across 32 assembly segments.
The ECI has also provided instructions for candidates, their representatives, and recognized political parties in Manipur to communicate with the general observer, police observer, and expenditure observer regarding election conduct.
Meanwhile, for the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat, which is designated for scheduled tribes and scheduled for voting on April 19 and April 26, general observer Ujjwal Kumar and police observer Vaibhav Krishna inspected Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.
