Iran: At Least 27 Security Personnel Killed in Terror Attack

BALUCHISTAN: At least 27 Iranian government soldiers and militants from Jaish al-Adl were killed in a terror attack in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, in the southeastern part of Iran which is economically disadvantaged.

Jaish al-Adl is a group considered a terrorist organization by Iran, the United States, and several Western countries.

Law enforcement officials informed local media that the fight went on for almost 14 hours, resulting in the deaths of 11 government troops and 18 militants in the cities of Rask, Sarbaz, and Chabar.