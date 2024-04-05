Iran: At Least 27 Security Personnel Killed in Terror Attack

BALUCHISTAN: At least 27 Iranian government soldiers and militants from Jaish al-Adl were killed in a terror attack in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, in the southeastern part of Iran which is economically disadvantaged.
Jaish al-Adl is a group considered a terrorist organization by Iran, the United States, and several Western countries.
Law enforcement officials informed local media that the fight went on for almost 14 hours, resulting in the deaths of 11 government troops and 18 militants in the cities of Rask, Sarbaz, and Chabar.
The deputy security minister of the Interior Ministry confirmed that security personnel had been killed and injured, noting that the death toll could increase for both sides.
Alireza Daliri, the deputy commander of law enforcement in Sistan-Baluchistan, mentioned that the militants had initiated a hostage situation, which ended with all attackers being killed. It wasn’t clear if these casualties were included in the earlier numbers provided by law enforcement.
Jaish al-Adl, a group that claims to fight for the rights of the Baluch ethnic minority, is mainly active in Tran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluschistan Province. However, there are also suspicions that they operate in neighboring Pakistan.
In an attack by militants on the regional headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and police military base in Rask and Chabahar, at least five security personnel were killed, as per reports.
IRGC ground forces Commander Mohammad Pakpour stated that the attackers carried out simultaneous operations, targeting several locations.
Earlier, a building in Syria housing Iran’s consulate was destroyed by an alleged Israeli airstrike on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of two Iranian generals and five other officers.
Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, confirmed that the attack hit a consular building within the embassy compound, and his residence, located on the top two floors, was also affected. Luckily, he was unharmed.
