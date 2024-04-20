Manipur CM N. Biren Singh urges his state people to cast vote for BJP

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casted his vote at a polling booth in Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai, in Imphal East, in the ongoing first phase of polling for the 2024 general elections. The state's two seats - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - are going to the polls on Friday.

On Thursday, on the eve of the election, the Manipur CM appealed to the people of his state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the state's 'territorial integrity' saying an attempt was being made to destroy the state by 'imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside.'

"Whatever Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the day before yesterday is to keep Manipur's territorial integrity intact. He used very meaningful words. An attempt was made to destroy Manipur by imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside. The Prime Minister removed the FMR (Free Movement Regime) and took the decision on fencing. That is the point that the Manipur people want to hear from the central leaders," he told ANI on Thursday.

"I think what is to be done by the Central Government has started, and to complete the ongoing process, people need to vote for the BJP candidate. I am requesting that people should vote for the BJP," he added.

