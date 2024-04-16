Manipur CM N Biren Singh blames Congress for current state affairs

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticized the Congress accusing them of practicing “appeasement politics”. He said that if the Congress had secured the border, the situation would not have deteriorated to its current state.
“The Congress has always pursued policies to please certain groups. The current situation is partly their responsibility. If they had secured the border earlier, there wouldn't have been such a large influx of people,” CM Singh said.
CM Singh also questioned the Congress's right to comment on administrative matters. He contrasted this with the BJP's stance, which promises not to change any aspect of the population or the state's integrity.
In effort to bring peace and stability to Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent assurances.
He highlighted the confidence Shah’s promise had instilled in the people, while also blaming the Congress party for worsening the situation in the region.
Singh made these comments after Amit Shah's visit to Manipur, during which Shah discussed border security, the Free Movement Regime (FMR), and the problem of illegal immigrants.
Shah's reassurances were well-received by the people of Manipur. Singh emphasized Shah's commitment to maintaining the state's unity and integrity under BJP rule.
He argued that if the Congress had secured the borders when they were in power, the influx of migrants could have been prevented, thus avoiding the current crisis.
Claiming that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography, HM Shah said that the upcoming Parliamentary election is a fight between forces trying to divide Manipur and those making efforts to keep the state united.
Since the ethnic riots began in Manipur on May 3 last year, 10 tribal MLAs belonging to Kuki-Zomi communities and several leading tribal organizations including Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) have been demanding separate administrations or a separate state for the tribals living in the state.
