Manipur CM N Biren Singh blames Congress for current state affairs

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticized the Congress accusing them of practicing “appeasement politics”. He said that if the Congress had secured the border, the situation would not have deteriorated to its current state.

“The Congress has always pursued policies to please certain groups. The current situation is partly their responsibility. If they had secured the border earlier, there wouldn't have been such a large influx of people,” CM Singh said.

CM Singh also questioned the Congress's right to comment on administrative matters. He contrasted this with the BJP's stance, which promises not to change any aspect of the population or the state's integrity.