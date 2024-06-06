President Droupadi Murmu dissolves the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet. In its meeting held earlier in the day, the Cabinet advised the President to dissolve the present Lok Sabha with immediate effect. “The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 05.06.2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," said a communique released by the President’s Secretariat. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi tenders resignation to President Droupadi Murmu (sentinelassam.com)