Manipur CM orders stringent action against illegal arms holders irrespective of community

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a high-level security meeting and decided to take stringent action against any individual, irrespective of community, found in possession of illegal arms and weapons, officials said.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the meeting, which was held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Thursday evening, was held following the 15-day ultimatum given earlier by the Chief Minister on August 12 asking individuals possessing any type of illegal weapons to surrender them.

The official added that the meeting discussed in detail Thursday's unfortunate incident along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district, in which four innocent civilians were gunned down mercilessly.

"The Government condemned the incident in the strongest terms. The Chief Minister instructed the security officials to nab and initiate action against the perpetrators of the crime," an official statement said.

It added that the meeting decided to take stringent action against any individual, irrespective of community, found in possession of illegal arms and weapons.

Additionally, the meeting also decided that cadres of the militant outfits under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the government or peace talks with the government carrying weapons beyond their designated camps would be dealt seriously and face action, the statement said.

The high-level security meeting was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel; Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, Joint Secretary (Northeast) of Ministry of Home Affairs, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence/Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, State Home Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar were present in the crucial meeting.

Among the Central forces, Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), Deputy General Officer Commending 57th Mountain Division, Joint Director of SIB and senior officers of BSF and SSB and other security agencies also attended the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance after the four members of the Liangmai Naga community, including the Principal of a private school, were killed and another person injured in an ambush by armed militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday. Different Naga organisations, including the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Naga people in Manipur, claimed that two to three armed Kuki militants attacked innocent Naga civilians between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga, an area that serves as a vital lifeline for Naga communities living along the IT Road. (IANS)

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