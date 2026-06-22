Manipur: High Tension and Standoff Reported in Kangpokpi District

Leimakhong: High tension prevailed at Thanglong Molbung and Leilon Vaiphei areas under the jurisdiction of Leimakhong Police Station, in the Saitu-Gamphazol sub-division of Manipur's Kangpokpi district, following a tense confrontation on Monday afternoon, 22 June.

The standoff erupted between joint security forces, including personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and local Kuki villagers. While the exact trigger behind the confrontation remains unconfirmed, reports indicate that the situation escalated rapidly as a large number of residents gathered to protest or block the movement of security columns in the area.

The localities involved sit near volatile border lines between districts, making them highly sensitive corridors. Senior administrative and police officials have rushed to the spot with additional reinforcements to defuse the situation and prevent any outbreak of violence. Security has been significantly tightened across the Saitu-Gamphazol sub-division, and dialogues are reportedly being initiated with village elders to restore normalcy to the area.