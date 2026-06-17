Candlelight Vigil in Shillong Demands Impartial Probe into Deaths of Hajong Couple

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Hundreds of people gathered at Khyndailad in Shillong on Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil organised by the Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association, demanding a fair investigation into the deaths of 21-year-old Semanto Hajong and 22-year-old Pronome Hajong.

The bodies of the two youths, both from South West Khasi Hills district, were found hanging inside a roadside shed at Lumsohphoh in Nongthymmai on Sunday morning. While police said preliminary findings suggested a possible suicide, family members and friends rejected the theory and sought a thorough probe.

Relatives and community members carried candles and placards, expressing grief and demanding justice. They said there was no apparent reason for the couple to take their own lives and urged authorities not to rule out any possibility until the post-mortem report and investigation were completed.

The Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association said the vigil aimed to express solidarity with the bereaved families and appeal for an impartial investigation. The case remains under investigation, with the post-mortem report awaited.

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