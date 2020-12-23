Manipur CM transfers Rs 1.8 Cr to 900 fish farmers to increase fish production

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday transferred Rs. 1.8 Crores to the bank accounts of fish farmers with an appeal to increase fish production in the state. The money was given to 900 fish farmers of 10 hill districts, with each receiving a total of Rs. 15, 000 rupees. The money was given off in a function organised by the Directorate of Fisheries at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

According to reports, the farming assistance was provided under the Paddy and Pisciculture scheme which comes under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR) for the year 2019-20. The chief objective of this Scheme is to enhance farmers' earnings doubly through increased fish production, development of paddy fields by raising peripheral rings and to construct feeding channels across the fields with small marketing ponds to be used both for paddy and pisciculture. Eventually, the goal of this scheme lies in increasing opportunities for the interests of the farmers.

The State government's assistance comes after it was found that around 400 crores of money was used to import fish from other states each year. In the function, the CM said that the state was only able to produce 27,000 MT of the total 52,000 MT fish required every year, and a hefty sum as 400 crores fulfilled the remaining requirement. Apart from commissioning a fish-feed production unit, the government has made provisions for farmer loans ranging from 2 lakhs to 7 lakhs. In addition, the government has also sent a proposal of Rs. 14 crore to implement the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, of which, the CM revealed, 7.04 crore has already been sanctioned. As a result of these joint efforts, the CM stated that the state's current fish production stands at 32,600 MT per year.

In reference to projects underway, CM Singh talked about an ambitious 400 crore project in collaboration with the Central Agricultural University. Fisheries Minister S. Rajen took note of the efforts and assistance by saying that the state government has helped the ministry with good governance, maintaining accountability and providing financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT). He further asked the people to extend their support and cooperation to the state government so that Manipur soon becomes a self-reliant state.





