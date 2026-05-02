Manipur CM Urges Haj Pilgrims to Pray for Peace, Stability in Violence-Hit State

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday urged Haj pilgrims from the state to offer prayers and seek divine blessings for peace and harmony in the state.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Haj pilgrims, particularly those from the Meitei Pangal community, who departed Imphal for Kolkata to continue their onward journey to Madinah, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Conveying his heartfelt wishes, Khemchand Singh said: "I pray to the Almighty that all pilgrims reach their destination safely and remain in good health throughout their journey."

Citing the current situation in the state, the Chief Minister appealed to the pilgrims, saying: "During this difficult time, when unfortunate incidents have occurred in Manipur, I urge the pilgrims to pray to the Almighty and seek His blessings in our collective effort to restore peace and stability in the state."

His remarks came while seeing off the pilgrims at Imphal International Airport.

A total of 379 people from Manipur have been selected for the Haj pilgrimage this year under the Manipur State Haj Committee. Of these, 172 pilgrims had already departed for Kolkata on Wednesday, while the remaining 207 left on Thursday.

The send-off programme, organised by the Directorate of Minority Affairs, was attended by Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLAs Kongkham Robindro Singh and Sheikh Noorul Hassan, former MLA Y. Antas Khan, and Director of Imphal International Airport Chipemmi Keishing, among others.

Tourism Minister Loken Singh, in a Facebook post, wished the pilgrims a safe, peaceful, and spiritually enriching journey. He described the occasion as "a deeply moving and proud moment" as he joined the Chief Minister, fellow MLAs, and the Haj Committee Chairman in seeing off the pilgrims at the airport.

"This sacred journey reflects unwavering faith, devotion, and unity, carrying with it the hopes and prayers of our people," the Minister said.

"May their pilgrimage be blessed with divine grace, good health, and inner peace. May their prayers bring harmony, prosperity, and well-being to Manipur and the nation." (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur University Launches Media Archive and Research Centre