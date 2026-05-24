Manipur CM urges people to avoid bandhs, violence as protests continue in state

IMPHAL: The Public Works Department (PWD), Manipur, on Friday inaugurated the Akham Bridge, Salam Bridge and Maklang Bridge at Akham Mayai Leikai and Maklang Bazar in Imphal West district.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, while Lamshang MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh presided over the function.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Khemchand urged people to refrain from agitation such as bandhs, blockades and violence, referring to recent protests held in different parts of the state following incidents of killings.

He said such activities severely affect the people of Manipur, particularly the state’s economy and daily life. He appealed to the public to raise grievances through peaceful and democratic means.

Recalling his visit to Jiribam, the Chief Minister said Meetei, Hmar and other communities had lived together peacefully in the area. He stressed the need to restore peace and harmony across the state and called upon all communities to work together for a peaceful Manipur.

Meanwhile, as part of continuing protests against the alleged abduction of six Naga civilians, women and youths of Majorkhul Kabui village staged a sit-in protest demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

A large number of women and youths participated in the protest, raising slogans against the alleged abduction of the six Naga civilians by Kuki groups from Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

Speaking to ANI, Anemlu Kamei demanded the immediate release of the Naga civilians.

“We are demanding the release of six Naga civilians kidnapped by the Kuki groups. We have organised the sit-in protest,” she said.

The protesters also urged the government to take strict action against those involved in the incident. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: Majorkhul Kabui village residents protest for release of six abducted Naga civilians