Manipur CM Visits Jiribam, Plans to Make It a Model District

Addressing media persons at the proposed site of an Inter State Truck Terminus in Jiribam, the Chief Minister noted that the district holds a unique place in the state's peace-building journey.

He pointed out that Jiribam was the first district where people from all communities came together and shared a meal following the ethnic crisis that erupted on May 3, 2023 — a moment he described as a "memorable milestone."

Singh said strengthening bonds among different communities and achieving lasting peace remain at the heart of his government's agenda.