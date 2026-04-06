Manipur CM Visits Jiribam, Plans to Make It a Model District

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is on a three-day visit to Jiribam district, reiterating that restoring peace and harmony across the state remains his government's top priority.
Jiribam, a mixed-population district bordering southern Assam, has taken on special significance in Manipur's post-conflict recovery efforts.
Addressing media persons at the proposed site of an Inter State Truck Terminus in Jiribam, the Chief Minister noted that the district holds a unique place in the state's peace-building journey.
He pointed out that Jiribam was the first district where people from all communities came together and shared a meal following the ethnic crisis that erupted on May 3, 2023 — a moment he described as a "memorable milestone."
Singh said strengthening bonds among different communities and achieving lasting peace remain at the heart of his government's agenda.
The Chief Minister announced plans to develop Jiribam into a model district and said the state government would explore the feasibility of setting up tourism projects at the Truck Terminus site.
The proposal would be examined in consultation with the Town Planning Department, he said, adding that the availability of ample land in the area makes it a viable option.
This was Singh's second visit to Jiribam since he assumed office on February 4.
As part of the visit, the Chief Minister led a tree plantation drive at the site, organised by the Jiribam Forest Division.
Several BJP MLAs and senior state government officials joined him in planting saplings.