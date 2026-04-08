Manipur CM vows strict action

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said that those responsible for the killing of two children in Bishnupur district will be identified and dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the Chief Minister visited a private hospital in Imphal to assess the condition of the injured woman whose five-year-old son and five-month-old daughter were killed on the spot in a bomb attack reportedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants in the district.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote: "Visited Raj Medicity this morning to assess the condition of the injured mother who tragically lost her two children in last night's heinous attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Moirang."

He added that he has directed officials to ensure the highest level of medical care and full support for the injured woman. "This barbaric act is an assault on humanity and a deliberate attempt to disrupt Manipur's hard-earned peace. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Let this be clear those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated," he stated.

CM Singh further said, "Our government remains resolute in safeguarding every citizen. I urge all to stay united and stand firm against forces that seek to disturb our collective harmony."

The Chief Minister vehemently condemned the "cowardly bomb attack" at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in the district by suspected armed militants early Tuesday, which led to the death of a five-year-old boy and a five-month-old girl and left their mother injured. He assured that the government would track down the perpetrators involved in the heinous crime and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest, according to a statement from the CMO. CM Singh also observed that whenever the government initiates efforts to restore peace and tranquillity in the state, sporadic incidents of violence tend to occur. He observed that there are vested interests attempting to derail the ongoing peace process at a time when the state is gradually returning to normalcy.

The Chief Minister expressed suspicion that the fresh violence could be aimed at destabilising the two-month-old government installed by the Centre after nearly a year of President's Rule. Appealing for calm, CM Singh urged people across all communities, ethnicities and religions to reject violence. He also called on the public to refrain from activities such as bandhs, blockades and vandalism of public property, warning that such actions would only worsen the hardships faced by citizens. (IANS)

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