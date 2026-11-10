Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh assures justice to families of two slain youths

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday met the families of two youths whose bodies were recovered in neighbouring Senapati district and assured them that those responsible for their killing would be brought to justice.

The case involving Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi, residents of Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Chief Minister said during his visit to the village.

Meeting the bereaved families at the village authority office, Singh expressed condolences and urged residents to cooperate with the investigation. He said the process could take time but assured them of government support. The families urged him to initiate dialogue with civil society organisations and facilitate the performance of the youths' last rites at the earliest. Village chief L Chongloi also briefed him on the difficulties faced by residents following the incident.

The two youths had reportedly been missing since October 28. (Agencies)

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