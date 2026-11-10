Heavy rain puts Tripura’s Gomati district administration on alert

AGARTALA: Heavy rainfall across parts of Tripura's Gomati district on Monday evening prompted the administration to step up emergency preparedness, with road clearance and restoration work underway in affected areas.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) monitored the situation as sub-divisional administrations, police, government departments and Civil Defence volunteers worked to clear roads and restore movement. No major injuries or accidents had been reported, the district administration said.

Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through waterlogged areas and vulnerable road stretches, and to stay away from overflowing streams and drains. The administration also urged people to report emergencies to the authorities.

All relevant departments remained on alert and coordinated response efforts. (Agencies)

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