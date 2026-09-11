Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh assures justice to family of musician Vikram Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday assured the family members of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who succumbed to his injuries in Delhi on September 7 following an alleged brutal assault, that justice would be delivered and those responsible for the crime would be punished.

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited the residence of late Vikram Singh at Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West and spoke to the victim's family members.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office said that while speaking to the family members of the slain musician, Chief Minister Singh assured them that justice would be delivered and that the perpetrators would be punished for the killing of a renowned music teacher. Chief Minister Singh expressed profound sorrow over the incident, which claimed the life of an innocent person who had done no wrong.

The Chief Minister personally met and spoke to the deceased's parents, wife and son and assured the bereaved family of extending all possible assistance and support from the government side.

Fifty four-year-old Chongtham Vikram Singh, a respected guitarist and music teacher from Manipur, succumbed to his injuries following a brutal assault at his residence in Kilokri village in New Delhi on September 7. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

During the Chief Minister's visit, MLA from Thangmeiband Assembly constituency Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, was also present.

The last rites of Chongtham Vikram Singh were performed in Imphal on Wednesday after his mortal remains were flown in from Delhi around noon.

Speaking to the media, the slain musician's brother, Chongtham Vivek, said his death had caused profound grief to the family and people across Manipur, besides being a major loss to the music fraternity.

He called for strict punishment for those responsible and urged the authorities to complete the investigation and legal proceedings at the earliest. (IANS)

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