Manipur CM Visits Family of Musician Vikram Singh

Guwahati: Today, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the residence of 54-year-old musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after being allegedly assaulted in Delhi on 7th September, and met his family.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Thangmeiband MLA Khumukcham Joykishan Singh, visited the family’s residence at Thangmeiband Lourungpurel Leikai in Imphal West. They expressed their condolences and assured the family of all possible support.

MLA Joykishan said every possible effort would be made to ensure justice for Vikram. He said several sections were extending support for swift action, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had also urged the Delhi Police to file a charge sheet within eight days.

“Justice for Vikram will surely be delivered,” Joykishan said, stressing the need for action to prevent people from the Northeast from becoming victims of attacks elsewhere in the country.

Vikram was allegedly assaulted outside his residence in Kilokari village, South Delhi, after objecting to alleged disorderly conduct and public consumption of alcohol. He later succumbed to his injuries.