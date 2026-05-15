Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh Assures Safe Return of Internally Displaced Persons

IMPHAL: As part of ongoing efforts to foster peace and build trust among communities, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Kangchup Chingkhong, a foothill village in Imphal West district, and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He assured the IDPs of their safe return to their respective homes and said that adequate security would be provided. He also stated that a pucca house to accommodate security personnel would soon be constructed in the area.

Prior to this, he distributed a one-time grant to 754 IDP college students under the Chief Minister's College Students Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) at Imphal College in Imphal West.

He also visited injured Tangkhul Naga villagers undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute for Medical Sciences (RIMS), Lamphel, Imphal West. The villagers were injured in a recent attack by armed miscreants at Sinakeithei under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. Later in the evening, he visited Shija Hospital & Research Centre in Langol, Imphal West, where he met two Chiru Naga tribals injured in an attack near Joujangtek in Noney district. He assured that the government would bear all medical expenses of the injured civilians.

At Kangchup, he said the trust deficit between communities could be bridged through dialogue, citing the example of Jiribam district where different communities are now living in relative harmony. He added that the government would examine grievances raised by IDPs regarding increased financial assistance for rebuilding homes destroyed during the violence.

He also informed the IDPs that Rs 1.2 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening the Inter Village Road (IVR) and Rs 1.94 crore for the construction of a water supply scheme. A market shed will also be constructed at a suitable location in the village.

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