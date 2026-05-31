Arunachal minister urges Centre to boost seed funding, organic farming

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu urged the Centre to strengthen support for agriculture in the North East, with emphasis on seed funding, indigenous seed varieties and organic farming.

Speaking at the national conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2026 in New Delhi on Friday, Wangsu said quality seeds were crucial for improving productivity and ensuring food security. He called for timely fund allocation under seed programmes and sought the development of certified seed varieties suited to the region's agro-climatic conditions.

The minister advocated promoting indigenous germplasm through government seed farms, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Farmers' Training Centres and ICAR institutions. He also sought enhanced support under the Seed Village Programme and the Sub-Mission on Seed and Planting Material.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's organic farming potential, Wangsu urged greater promotion of bio-pesticides, bio-fungicides and other eco-friendly crop protection measures. He also proposed a dedicated Organic Bio-based Crop Protection Scheme under central programmes.

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