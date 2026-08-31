Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh bids farewell to outgoing Chief Secy Puneet Kumar Goel

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh hosted the outgoing Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel at his official residence and lauded his contributions to the administration, particularly towards the resettlement of violence-affected internally displaced persons and restoration of peace in the state.

Goel, a 1991-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, has been serving as the Chief Secretary of Manipur since July 21, 2025, and is set to retire on August 31.

The outgoing Chief Secretary was accompanied by his wife on the occasion on Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Goel for his dedication and selfless service towards the welfare of the people of Manipur during his tenure as the state’s top bureaucrat.

Chief Minister Singh highlighted Goel’s significant contributions to the administration, particularly his sincere efforts towards the resettlement and rehabilitation of violence-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) and initiatives aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Goel for his future endeavours and wished him a long, healthy and fulfilling life after his retirement from government service. (IANS)

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