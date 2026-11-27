IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reiterated that the state is inhabited by 36 different communities and that all communities should work collectively to further strengthen the bonds of love and unity, as enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

The Chief Minister on Thursday attended the observance of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) at the Main Conference Hall of the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand Singh, while emphasising the significance of the observance of the Day, stated that Manipur is inhabited by 36 different communities and that all communities should work collectively to further strengthen the bonds of love and unity, as enshrined in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

He added that every individual residing in the state must identify themselves first as an Indian and, secondly, as a Manipuri. As part of the programme, the Chief Minister administered the pledge of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Khemchand Singh also put his signature on the printed copy of the Preamble to the Constitution of India. (IANS)