Manipur CM's Advance Security Convoy Ambushed; One Personnel Injured in Jiribam
IMPHAL: In a surprising turn of events, suspected militants ambushed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advance security convoy in Kangpokpi district of the northeastern state on Monday morning, resulting in one policeman being injured.
The convoy was en route to the troubled Jiribam district when it was attacked around 10:30 am near Kotlen village along National Highway-53.
According to a police officer, the security forces' vehicles were fired upon multiple times, and they responded with gunfire.
The driver of one of the convoy vehicles was shot in the right shoulder and is being transported to a hospital in Imphal.
While visiting SHIJA Hospital to see the injured security personnel from the ambush, Chief Minister Singh stressed the importance of quick government action.
Singh stated that the attack was directly on the Chief Minister, which meant it was directly on the people of the state. He emphasized that the State Government had to take action.
The CM also mentioned that he would discuss with all his colleagues and they would make a decision, highlighting his intent to consult with his cabinet to formulate a strategic response.
In response, a joint operation involving police commandos and Assam Rifles is currently being conducted to find the attackers and secure the area.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was set to visit Jiribam the following day, had sent the advance team earlier today to evaluate the safety and security in the area. However, their trip was disrupted by the ambush near Kotlen along National Highway 37.
Violence erupted in Jiribam, a region plagued by ethnic conflicts, on Thursday evening following the killing of a 59-year-old man. The victim, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh, had disappeared after going to his farm on June 6. His body, bearing wounds from a sharp object, was discovered later, according to an official.
ALSO WATCH: