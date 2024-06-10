Manipur CM's Advance Security Convoy Ambushed; One Personnel Injured in Jiribam

IMPHAL: In a surprising turn of events, suspected militants ambushed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advance security convoy in Kangpokpi district of the northeastern state on Monday morning, resulting in one policeman being injured.

The convoy was en route to the troubled Jiribam district when it was attacked around 10:30 am near Kotlen village along National Highway-53.

According to a police officer, the security forces' vehicles were fired upon multiple times, and they responded with gunfire.