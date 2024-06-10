Sikkim: Devastating Floods Sweeps Away 8 Homes, 3 Killed

GANGTOK: A devastating flood in Majuwa village, in the Yangang region of South Sikkim, swept away eight houses around 5 am on June 10.
The flood left three people dead and several families homeless. DC Namchi Annapurna Alley confirmed the tragedy.
The victims identified so far are Yabha Subba and Bishal Rai. The name of the third deceased is yet to be established.
The flash flood started in Bhaley Dhunga and swept through Majuwa village, causing extensive damage to properties and infrastructure. Several areas around Yangang have also been affected by the disaster.
In response to the disaster, a district team led by DPO Sir and various Disaster Management Authorities (DMAs) is on its way to the affected area.
Another team, led by the Block Development Officer (BDO) and the Deputy Director of Land Revenue and Disaster Management (LRDM), is also heading to the site. Additionally, a team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Yangang has already left for Majuwa.
Rescue efforts are currently in progress, with teams working to evacuate stranded people and provide aid to those affected. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it is clear that the flash flood has significantly impacted the region.
In early October 2023, a cloudburst caused Sikkim to receive more than double its normal rainfall. Between October 3 and 4 alone, the state received five times the usual amount. The South Lhonak Lake burst its banks, causing a flash flood.
Satellite images from the Indian Space Research Organisation's RISAT-1A show that the lake's surface area shrank by more than 100 hectares (247 acres). Despite a warning from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at midnight, the operators of the Teesta III Dam at Chungthang were too late to open the dam's gates in time.
The flood quickly destroyed the dam and submerged the bridge to its 1200-MW hydroelectric powerhouse.
