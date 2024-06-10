Sikkim: Devastating Floods Sweeps Away 8 Homes, 3 Killed

GANGTOK: A devastating flood in Majuwa village, in the Yangang region of South Sikkim, swept away eight houses around 5 am on June 10.

The flood left three people dead and several families homeless. DC Namchi Annapurna Alley confirmed the tragedy.

The victims identified so far are Yabha Subba and Bishal Rai. The name of the third deceased is yet to be established.