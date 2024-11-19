Manipur: 'Coffin Rally’ To Be Organized By Kuki Groups to Honour Deceased Militants

IMPHAL: In an effort to show respect to the ‘10 Kuki-Zo youths’ who have lost their lives in the recent conflict with the CRPF in Jiribam district, the Kuki organizations of Manipur will be organizing a symbolic ‘coffin rally’ in their honour.

In a joint notice put forward by the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF), Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) and Hmar Students’ Association (HSA), students from class 10 onwards of all educational institutions of the state have been asked to attend the rally in black shirts.

It is to be noted that the bodies of the Kuki youths have not been released from the mortuary of the local hospital. Therefore, the coffins will embody symbols of respect and honour to the deceased youths.