Manipur: 'Coffin Rally’ To Be Organized By Kuki Groups to Honour Deceased Militants

IMPHAL: In an effort to show respect to the ‘10 Kuki-Zo youths’ who have lost their lives in the recent conflict with the CRPF in Jiribam district, the Kuki organizations of Manipur will be organizing a symbolic ‘coffin rally’ in their honour.
In a joint notice put forward by the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF), Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) and Hmar Students’ Association (HSA), students from class 10 onwards of all educational institutions of the state have been asked to attend the rally in black shirts.
It is to be noted that the bodies of the Kuki youths have not been released from the mortuary of the local hospital. Therefore, the coffins will embody symbols of respect and honour to the deceased youths.
According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the postmortem reports are yet to be released, causing a delay in performing the funeral of the deceased youths.
On November 11, the Kuki youths were involved in an encounter with the CRPF in Jiribam district and were suspected to be militants. As per reports, the suspected militants were dressed in camouflage when they attacked the Borobekra Police Station with advanced weapons. A CRPF camp which was in close proximity to the police station was also under attack.
The tension which broke out between the Meiteis of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo communities of the adjoining hills in May 2023 has claimed the lives of more than 220 people from both parties and have displaced thousand others from their homes until now.