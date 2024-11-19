Centre Fast-Tracks Key Imphal-Kakching-Lamkhai Highway Project to Boost Growth in Manipur

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s high-level Network Planning Group (NPG) met on Monday to evaluate eight major infrastructure projects in the country including the Imphal-Kakching-Lamkhai Road on NH-137A.

An official statement said that this 44.517 km road improvement project, being implemented by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, aims to connect Imphal, the state capital, with Kakching, an emerging agricultural and trade hub. Strategically located within Manipur’s Indo-Myanmar corridor, the project is expected to enhance access to the Moreh border trade point and integrate with the Asian Highway Network.

The upgraded NH-137A is anticipated to reduce travel time, support the movement of agricultural produce, and improve connectivity to Loktak Lake, a major tourist destination.

By strengthening socio-economic linkages, the project is likely to boost small-scale industries, facilitate trade, and create opportunities for cross-border commerce.

The NPG evaluated all eight projects based on the principles of PM GatiShakti: integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised project implementation. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya: NEHU VC In-Charge Prioritizes Health of Protesting Students

Also Watch: