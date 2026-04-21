Manipur Communities Stage Sit-in Over Twin Civilian Attacks on NH-202

Community groups in Imphal staged a sit-in protest at Khuman Lampak on Monday, expressing outrage over two separate attacks on civilians that have shocked Manipur in recent weeks — the killing of two young children on April 7 and the ambush of Tangkhul Naga passengers on the Imphal-Ukhrul highway on April 18.

The protest was organised jointly by Tangkhul Avenue Village, Khuman Lampak Apunba Association, and Nagaram Village.

Two Incidents, One Protest

JK Raikhan, Chairman of Nagaram Village, explained the dual purpose of the demonstration in clear terms.

"This is a twin incident protest. On April 7, two innocent children were killed, and on April 18, innocent Tangkhul passengers travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul were ambushed. Two people were killed on the spot, many were injured, and several vehicles were damaged," he told ANI.

Demonstrators raised slogans against the alleged involvement of Kuki militants in both incidents, describing them as "barbaric acts against innocent civilians."

Also Read: Tensions persist in Manipur’s Ukhrul after deadly ambush kills two Naga civilians