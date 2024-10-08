Manipur Congress Chief Skips ED Summons in Money Laundering Case

IMPHAL: Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra Singh did not turn up for ED interrogation on Monday in a money laundering case. Manipur Congress alleged that Singh received the summons on the same day.

His counsel Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Executive Member, AICC (Law Department) stated that the Manipur Pradesh Congress president K Meghachandra Singh has received a copy of the summons and they would fight it out legally before the court, T.

The Manipur Congress claimed it didn't know what charges had been brought against Singh.

The case called on Singh to appear before an ED assistant director in the capital 7 October at 10:30 am for evidence and submission of records related to the PMLA investigation by the Special Task Force of the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revealed K Meghachandra Singh got summons from ED as he has been quite vocal and assertive about his criticism against the top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summon was issued on October 3 by assistant director Amit Kumar. Meghachandra has been instructed to present himself personally before the court on October 7 for evidence and uploading of documents. It is also mentioned that non-compliance would lead to another set of consequences.

The Congress leader was quick to criticize the summons on social media platform X: "While Meghachandra has been Narendra Modi's star target these two years - Amit Shah's and N Biren Singh's sworn enemy - Mamata Banerjee's Telengana CM, K Chandrashekar Rao has emerged as a witness in the case relating to Seema and Amid's murder".Taking to X, he wrote, “K. Meghachandra Singh (@meghachandra_k), MLA and President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing the manner in which they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023.”

“Today he has received summons from the ED. This is nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge. This action is to cover up the Union Govt's colossal failures in the state - reflected in Mr. Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months back. Those who are afraid intimidate. @INCIndia will NEVER be silenced,” he added.