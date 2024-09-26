Manipur Congress lodges FIR against BJP leaders over threats to Rahul Gandhi

Imphal: The Opposition Congress in Manipur on Wednesday filed an FIR against three BJP leaders and a Shiv Sena member over alleged threats made against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Manipur unit Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh accompanied by other party leaders went to a police station here, and lodged a complaint against Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh, accusing them of inciting violence against Rahul Gandhi.

"I filed the complaint against open threats of leaders of BJP and their allies to eliminate/ cause bodily injury to LoP Rahul Gandhi," the Congress leader told the media after lodging the FIR.

He said that the threat to LoP is a threat to democracy, the people of India, and it was with criminal intentions.

"There should not be a place for criminal leaders in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action against these leaders who committed crimes by giving threats to eliminate Rahul Gandhi," Meghachandra Singh said.

The Manipur Congress FIR mentioned that these leaders' acts were intentional and well-thought acts of criminal intimidation, public mischief are deliberate attempts by BJP/NDA leaders to create enmity, breach of peace, incite aggression, hatred and ill-will among the general public against the LoP, the Congress and its leaders on the instructions of top bosses of the BJP/NDA.

Since September 18, Congress leaders in almost all the northeastern states have staged protests and lodged FIRs on the issue.

Meanwhile, last week, adding fuel to the already raging controversy over calls to harm Rahul Gandhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde called for 'burning' the tongue of the LoP.

Sparking a fresh row and leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders fuming, Bonde made the controversial remarks while reacting to ruling Shiv Sena's Buldhana MLA, Sanjay Gaikwad's comments against the LoP.

Sanjay Gaikwad reportedly announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anybody who could chop-off Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his purported stand against reservations during his recent US tour. Bonde said that instead of chopping off Rahul Gandhi's tongue, it should be burnt.

