Assam: All Assam TB Eradication Scheme Employees Demand Job Regularization and Benefits

BISWANATH: In recent press conference the All Assam Tuberculosis Eradication Scheme union called for the regularization of jobs. They also sought provision of government benefits for its employees. The scheme, launched in 1998 in Assam is implemented under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It employs over 500 workers. These workers have served diligently for the past 26 years. They have not received remuneration or benefits comparable to counterparts in other states.

Union leaders, including Bishwanath district committee president Laban Shaikia and members Anup Jyoti Bora voiced their concerns. Utpal Jyoti Nath was present. State president Rajiv Medhi also highlighted the plight of these contractual workers. They have been denied permanent status despite years of service. The union emphasized that many state governments across India have already regularized the jobs of employees under similar schemes. This has granted them various benefits

The employees’ demands include job regularization salary increases, access to government benefits free medical scheme for employees and the introduction of pension scheme. The union recalled promises made during Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma's tenure as health minister in the Congress government. He had assured job regularization.

The union leaders expressed frustration. The prolonged silence from the departmental director the health minister and the chief minister despite repeated appeals has been troubling. The families of these employees are reportedly struggling amid rising prices. There is urgency added to their demands.

During the press conference. The union declared that if the government does not initiate the process of regularizing these employees soon they would resort to fierce agitation. This ultimatum underscores the growing dissatisfaction among the employees.

The call for action is not just about job security. It is also about ensuring that these employees receive the respect and benefits they deserve for their long-standing service. The union hopes that bringing these issues to public attention will prompt swift and positive action from government.