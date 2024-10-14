Manipur: Coordinating Committee Announces 12-Hour Toral Shutdown

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee also called the CorCom has called for a total shutdown on Tuesday in the state of Manipur. The organisation has called for this 12-hour shutdown on account of something they call “National Black Day”.

The Coordinating Committee has called for a 12-hour total shutdown on October 15 across Manipur. The shutdown starts at 6 AM and continues till 6 PM. They have called the same on the account of "National Black Day" as a sign of protest against the alleged forced annexation of Manipur by India on October 15, 1949.

They mentioned that Manipur had an independent existence with a written Constitution as early as the 11th century. And that they maintained autonomy even under British occupation from 1881 onwards. The organisation also claims that after briefly regaining independence on August 14, 1947, one day before India's independence, Manipur was forcibly annexed by India two years later on October 15, 1949.

CorCom has also accused the Indian government of waging war against the people of Manipur by deploying large numbers of armed forces and enforcing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in 1958, which they allege resulted in the deaths, forced disappearances, and human rights violations of many innocent people in the state.