Manipur: COTU And NPO Agrees To Waive Taxes On Naga Trucks And Ensure Safe Passage

IMPHAL: The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) from Kangpokpi and the Naga People’s Organization from Senapati District in Manipur mutually agreed that no “taxes” will be charged on Naga trucks from Senapati district passing through Kuki-dominated areas.

A meeting was held on Thursday where the two apex bodies agreed that no Naga commuters will be harassed in Kuki-dominated areas, a joint statement issued by the NPO and COTU said.

They also agreed that no “taxes” would be imposed on Naga trucks, traders, commercial goods, or commuters from Senapati district. In case any issues arise related to taxation, COTU will take full responsibility.They added that any violations reported of the agreement will be dealt with based on the extremity of the offence.