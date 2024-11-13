Manipur: Truck Loaded With Onions Set Ablaze By Miscreants On NH 37

IMPHAL: In a shocking turn of event, unknown miscreants allegedly set a truck loaded with onions on fire in Jiribam-Imphal route connecting national highway 37 on November 13.

Criticizing the attack, the Rongmei Naga community announced a total boycott of all supplies to the Kukis in Tamenglong and Noney Districts, effective immediately, until further notice.

"The Rongmei people had consistently appealed to the Liribam Police to allow all vehicles, both loaded and unloaded, to freely travel along NH-37 (24/7) between Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Noney Districts, to which they complied and appreciated, even without security escorts, as the entire stretch of NH-37 falls under Rongmei territorial jurisdiction," the Rongmei Naga community said in a press release.