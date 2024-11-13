Manipur: Truck Loaded With Onions Set Ablaze By Miscreants On NH 37

IMPHAL: In a shocking turn of event, unknown miscreants allegedly set a truck loaded with onions on fire in Jiribam-Imphal route connecting national highway 37 on November 13.
Criticizing the attack, the Rongmei Naga community announced a total boycott of all supplies to the Kukis in Tamenglong and Noney Districts, effective immediately, until further notice.
"The Rongmei people had consistently appealed to the Liribam Police to allow all vehicles, both loaded and unloaded, to freely travel along NH-37 (24/7) between Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Noney Districts, to which they complied and appreciated, even without security escorts, as the entire stretch of NH-37 falls under Rongmei territorial jurisdiction," the Rongmei Naga community said in a press release.
The Rongmei Naga Students' Organization (RNSOM) strongly condemned the recent attack on two trucks, bearing registration numbers MN05C3992 and AS 11 3577, by armed Kukis militants who opened fire and set the vehicles ablaze at around 5:30-6:00 AM this morning.
These trucks were transporting essential commodities, including rice, onions, and potatoes, to Longmai, Noney, and Tamenglong Districts.
The press release further stated, "This attack marks the second such incident targeting vehicles along NH-37, following the Kaimai incident, and it represents a deliberate attempt to undermine the existence of Rongmei people within their own jurisdiction."
ALSO READ: Manipur: 24-Hour Shutdown Called Across Manipur by Civil Groups
ALSO WATCH: