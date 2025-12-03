Manipur crackdown: 11 Insurgents arrested, massive arms and explosives seized

New Delhi: Security forces in Manipur have carried out a series of coordinated, intelligence-based operations across multiple districts, leading to the arrest of 11 insurgent cadres and major recoveries of weapons, explosives and contraband between November 23-28, official sources said on Tuesday.

During November 23-28, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in conjunction with Manipur Police, executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Canchipur, Saikul, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West Districts of Manipur.

The operations led to the apprehension of 11 cadres from hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 14 weapons, illegal contraband, explosives, and other war-like stores.

On November 23, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended an active KCP (PWG) cadre from Canchipur, Imphal West. Two days later, Assam Rifles, during an operation in the general area Shonglung, Kangpokpi district, recovered one Heckler and Koch G3 rifle with magazine, two bolt-action rifles, four Pull mechanism rifles, one Improvised mortar, two Hand Grenades, with detonators, two G3 Live rounds, and one Hand Held Radio set.

On the same day in the general area of Galbung village, Saikul district, Assam Rifles recovered one carbine with magazine, one 303 Rifle, six 9 mm rounds, one 303 magazine, two .22 pistols with magazines, two Single Bolt Action Rifles, various types of ammunition and explosives, two Radio sets (Baofeng) four Pompey, three PEK, cordex, and detonator.

On November 26, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Police Commandos apprehended one KYKL (SOREPA) cadre from Porompat Soibam Leikai, Imphal East.

Officials said that on the same day, Assam Rifles and Nambol Police arrested a UNLF (Koireng) cadre in Heigrujam, Imphal West. One 9mm pistol and 12 live rounds were recovered.

Similarly, in another major operation, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended three KCP (MFL) cadres from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal, foiling a threat to the Sangai Festival. Individuals were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action. On November 27, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended an individual from Kontha Ahallup, Imphal East. The joint operation led to the recovery of two No. 36 hand grenades, one arming ring, and a mobile handset.

On the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended an active KCP (PWG) cadre involved in recruiting valley youths in Luker Mayai Leikai, Imphal West.

Similarly, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos apprehended one active cadre of PREPAK (Progressive) from Khangabok, Thoubal District. Individuals were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

On November 28, Assam Rifles seized foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 80 lakh during routine MVCP checks at Yangoubung, Tengnoupal, where two vehicles were intercepted, and two individuals were apprehended. On the same day, Assam Rifles unearthed five live IEDs hidden in an underground bunker in a forested stretch of Tengnoupal.

“The explosives were safely neutralised. All items and individuals were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action,” officials said.

The apprehended individuals and recovered items were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action. (IANS)

Also read: Manipur Crackdown: Kuki Leader & 4 Militants Held