Meghalaya Govt to Review Harijan Committee's Request for Relocation Extension

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government will hold a meeting this week to discuss the representation received from the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC).

The committee has sought more time to respond to the proposed removal of 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong area, commonly known as Harijan Colony.

Besides, Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also said on Tuesday that a meeting would be held to decide on the future course of action for this request. Tynsong said that before any decision may be taken, internal discussions must take place.

"We will meet this week to discuss the matter and then make a decision," he told reporters.

The Meghalaya government had issued a stern deadline of 15 days to the Harijan Panchayat Committee to respond to the relocation plan.

On being asked whether the deadline could be extended, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong admitted that the government earlier decided not to give more time but said that HPC had sought another meeting.

"We did agree that no further extensions would be given, but now that they have requested a meeting, we must take a decision as the department, internally," he said.

On Monday, the HPC formally sought an extension of time to respond to the government's relocation offer on grounds that a 15-day deadline awarded earlier was insufficient.

The HPC Secretary Gurjit Singh, in a statement said the committee requires more time so that it can consult with senior leaders and organisations within the Sikh community; therefore, the bodies include the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee at Amritsar, and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

These consultations are very important but due to prior commitments and ongoing engagements, the Sikh religious heads would not be able to meet for the next two to three weeks," Singh said.

He further continued and said that HPC has asked for the next meeting in the last week of September so that they can provide a well-thought-of response reflecting the consensus of the community.

Instead, the state government, on 31 August 2022, announced a housing flat construction plan on 2.5 acres of land belonging to the Shillong Municipal Board to house the displaced families.