Manipur Crisis: ITLF Claims Kuki-Zos and Meiteis Unable to Co-exist

IMPHAL: IMPHAL: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has criticized a rally held by the Meitei community in Imphal, Manipur.

This rally was organized by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and, according to the ITLF, was mainly aimed at opposing the goals and desires of the Kuki-Zo community.

The ITLF pointed out that there were provocative and extreme slogans against the Kukis during the rally.

In a statement, the ITLF said, "It's clear that the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities cannot live together. We need to be separated. Total separation is the only solution. Peace in Manipur will only come when this separation is officially recognized and implemented by the central government."