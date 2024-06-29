Manipur Crisis: ITLF Claims Kuki-Zos and Meiteis Unable to Co-exist

IMPHAL: IMPHAL: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has criticized a rally held by the Meitei community in Imphal, Manipur.
This rally was organized by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and, according to the ITLF, was mainly aimed at opposing the goals and desires of the Kuki-Zo community.
The ITLF pointed out that there were provocative and extreme slogans against the Kukis during the rally.
In a statement, the ITLF said, "It's clear that the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities cannot live together. We need to be separated. Total separation is the only solution. Peace in Manipur will only come when this separation is officially recognized and implemented by the central government."
The ITLF emphasized the need for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community, suggesting the creation of a Union Territory (UT) with a legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution.
"Justice will be served for the Kuki-Zo community if we are granted a separate administration in the form of a UT with a legislature under Article 239A," the forum stated.
This call for separation follows severe ethnic violence that broke out on May 3, 2023, in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The clashes led to over 220 deaths, 1,500 injuries, and the displacement of more than 70,000 people.
Earlier, thousands of protestors representing various communities in Manipur converged in a massive demonstration on Friday.
This was part of "Save Manipur Campaign" organized by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) The march originated from Thangmeiband United Club’s ground near Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal West District. It culminated at Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal East District. The march traversed key city roads along the way.
Participants wielded banners and placards emblazoned with "Save Manipur Campaign (Manipur Kanba Khongchat)" They voiced their collective plea for peace amidst ongoing crisis gripping the region.
Representatives from communities including Nagas, Meiteis and Manipuri Muslims passionately chanted slogans. Phrases like "We want peace" and "Give peace a chance" underscored their desire for unity and stability.
