Manipur: CRPF Head Constable Dies by Suicide in Jiribam

Imphal: A Head Constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly died by suicide in Manipur’s Jiribam district, bordering Assam’s Cachar, on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as GD Head Constable Ravinder Kumar (35) of D/20 Battalion CRPF, who was serving as the Kote Commander under the jurisdiction of Borobekra Police Station.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 5 PM when fellow personnel heard a gunshot and rushed to find Kumar lying in a pool of blood at his sentry post, with a bullet wound to the head. His service weapon was found nearby.

Kumar, son of SH Rachhpal Chand of Chakra village in Jammu, was immediately taken to PHC Borobekra and later shifted to the District Hospital, Jiribam, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and the body has been sent to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.