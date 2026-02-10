Curfew Imposed in Manipur’s Ukhrul After Houses Burnt Near Litan, Police Step Up Security

Guwahati: Curfew has been imposed in parts of Manipur’s Ukhrul district after miscreants set fire to a few houses in villages around Litan, prompting the authorities to step up security to prevent further violence.
Manipur Police said the incidents occurred during the previous night, leading to heightened tension in the area.
“Few houses were burnt by miscreants the previous night in the villages around Litan in Ukhrul district,” the police stated, adding that preventive steps have been taken to stabilise the situation.
According to the police, prohibitory measures, including the imposition of curfew, have been enforced and adequate security forces deployed in the affected areas.
“Preventive measures including imposition of curfew and deployment of adequate security forces at the affected area have been taken up to prevent further escalation of violence,” Manipur Police added.
While the situation continues to remain sensitive, the police said it is largely under control. To ensure better coordination on the ground, a Joint Control Room has been established at Litan Police Station.
“A Joint Control Room has also been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate and implement urgent security measures and share information among forces deployed in Litan areas,” the police added.
Senior officers have been deployed to the spot and are closely monitoring developments.
“Senior officers are camping in the Litan area and closely monitoring the situation on the ground,” Manipur Police said, urging residents to maintain calm and cooperate with the administration.