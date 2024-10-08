Manipur: Curfew Imposed In Bishnupur, Imphal West District Lifted Till 8 PM

IMPHAL: In a latest turn of event, the curfew imposed in Manipur's Imphal West district has been lifted on Tuesday from 5 am to 8 pm.

This relaxation means that the general public will be able to move out of their residences without restriction.

The order issued by the District Magistrate of Imphal West states that the relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in-protest/rally etc. without obtaining prior approval of the competent authority.

However, the curfew shall not be applicable to persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, CAF & PD, PHED, Petrol Pumps, Schools/Colleges, Municipality, Press and Electronic media, functioning of Courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to Airport and Contractor/Worker with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) Card.