Manipur: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended Amid Rising Tensions

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has announced a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services across seven districts to contain the spread of provocative content and to maintain law and order.
The affected districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.
The Home Department issued the order, which came into effect at 5:15 PM on November 16, 2024, and will remain in place for two days.
The focus of this initiative is to curb the potential misuse of social media platforms and messaging services to spread hate speech, inflammatory videos, and false rumors that could instigate violence and disrupt communal harmony.
According to the order, anti-social elements might exploit social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to mobilize agitators, spread disinformation, and incite unrest.
The suspension applies to all mobile data services, broadband connections (IILL and FTTH), VSATs, and VPN services in the specified districts.
However, certain government offices and individuals with specific exemptions will retain access to lease lines and FTTH connections as granted by the state government.
Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in Manipur from 4.30 pm on Saturday after protesters went on a rampage in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley districts following recovery of six bodies, suspected to be those who went missing in Jiribam district on November 7.
The curfew would remain in force till further order, said an official notification.
