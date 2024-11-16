Manipur: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended Amid Rising Tensions

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has announced a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services across seven districts to contain the spread of provocative content and to maintain law and order.

The affected districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

The Home Department issued the order, which came into effect at 5:15 PM on November 16, 2024, and will remain in place for two days.

The focus of this initiative is to curb the potential misuse of social media platforms and messaging services to spread hate speech, inflammatory videos, and false rumors that could instigate violence and disrupt communal harmony.