Manipur: Security Forces Directed To Take All 'Necessary Steps' To Restore Peace

IMPHAL: Amidst the prevailing unrest in conflict-ridden Manipur, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the security forces to take all 'necessary steps' to restore peace in the violence-hit northeastern state.

The MHA issued a statement to inform that the investigation of important cases have been handed over to NIA, further warning that strict action would be taken against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

The public have been urged to not fall for any rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the volatile state.

This latest instructions comes in the aftermath of a devastating discovery where the lifeless bodies of a woman and two minor children were found floating in a river on Friday.