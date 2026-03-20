Manipur Deputy CM Flags 'Most Dangerous' Situation After NIA Arrests 6 Ukrainians, 1 American

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister did not mince words about the gravity of the development.

"This is a very serious matter. The government has to be very proactive in taking care of this situation because it is one of the most dangerous situations for our state. Our state should take very serious steps on this," Dikho said.

His remarks came as the case drew sharp international attention, with both Ukraine and the United States responding to the arrests of their respective nationals.