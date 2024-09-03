Manipur: DGP Calls for Central Support Amid Escalating Drone Attacks in Ethnic Violence

IMPHAL: In Manipur, where the ethnic violence is spiraling, with tensions between the Meiteis from Imphal Valley and the hill-based Kukis, the state's Director General of Police Rajiv Singh makes a candid declaration: The police force cannot control the rising unrest by itself. The comments come in light of a situation that gets grimmer with each passing day in the violence-stricken state, with even militants deploying drones to target rival communities-a dangerous new turn in conflict.

Since the violence started last May, the number of people who have lost their lives has gone over 200, while many people have been displaced from their homes. This latest wave of hostilities has even seen drone technology being used in attacks, leaving local communities terrified and the authorities racing for solutions. In the last two days alone, two persons have lost their lives, and twelve others were injured following the drone and gunfire attacks that took place in the Sejam Chirang and Koutruk areas under Imphal West district.

Speaking after a visit to the affected areas of Koutruk and Kadangband, DGP Rajiv Singh spoke with much concern about the use of drones in these attacks. "This is a new and serious escalation," Singh said. "We are taking the matter very seriously and are working on countermeasures."

Singh said that to counter the threat of drones, the Manipur Police have already consulted the NSG and were awaiting more experts who could help them devise a strong response: "We have formed a committee to closely examine the drones and will soon deploy measures to counter these threats.". We are doing operations in the areas from where these attacks are launched, and substantial items have already been seized in recent operations," Singh added.

Countering demands to withdraw central forces, alleging inaction, Singh made a strong case for their continuance. For that, the central support was essential as the state police were short of manpower. "The Centre is extending all the required support, and we are working in close coordination to handle the situation. The state police are stretched on the ground with personnel on routine law and order duties, and we need the assistance of central forces," Singh said.

Presently, in addition to the Assam Rifles, 198 companies of central forces are deployed across the state. "There are some complaints about inaction, and we are addressing them. Both state and central forces take the situation seriously, and any credible report of inaction will be appropriately dealt with," Singh said.