Manipur DGP stresses intelligence-led policing, reviews security in state

IMPHAL: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh has stressed the need for proactive and intelligence-led policing to strengthen law and order and enhance counter-insurgency operations in the state, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that as part of his ongoing visits to districts, police stations and security establishments across the state to review operational preparedness and motivate personnel, the DGP visited the headquarters of the 1st and 2nd Battalions of the Manipur Rifles, as well as the office complex of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Imphal West district, during the past 24 hours.

During the visit, he assessed security arrangements, reviewed operational readiness and emphasised the importance of effective intelligence gathering, strict discipline and coordinated policing to maintain peace and public order across the state.

The official said that DGP Singh, accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of Law and Order and Intelligence, Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, visited the historic 1st Battalion of the Manipur Rifles in Imphal, one of the oldest battalions in the state with a legacy spanning 134 years.

During the visit, the DGP was briefed about the history of the Manipur Police, beginning with the raising of the 1st Manipur Rifles in 1892, and its evolution and contributions over the years.

An official statement said that the Manipur Police are not only a law enforcement agency but also an integral part of the state’s history, growth and institutional reforms.

The DGP inspected several key facilities of the British-era heritage battalion, including the Quarter Guard, the Manipur Police Officers’ Club, the Banquet Hall, the Transport Wing, the Parade Ground, the Church, the Temple, the Canteen and the Petrol Pump.

He also interacted with officers and personnel of the battalion, during which various issues relating to the revamping of the unit, adherence to deployment protocols, regular inspections and compliance mechanisms were discussed in detail.

The statement said that valuable feedback and suggestions were shared to ensure the battalion’s continued development and the implementation of projects suited to modern-day policing requirements.

The police chief also visited the 2nd Battalion headquarters of the Manipur Rifles in Imphal.

During the visit, the DGP inspected the unit’s quarter guard, construction site of the Manipur Police Research Institute, recreation hall, barracks, Parade Ground and Jawans’ Mess. He also held an interaction with officials of the battalion. Various issues were discussed, including security of the Battalion, rationalisation of existing manpower deployment, and construction of new barracks in place of the old dilapidated ones.

The senior IPS officer also visited the office of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West district and held a meeting with the officers of the district Police. Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District, Shivakanta Singh briefed the DGP on the prevailing law and order situation, crime trends, and policing initiatives in the district.

During the review meeting, the DGP emphasised the need for proactive and intelligence-based policing.

He directed all officers to ensure prompt and professional investigation of criminal cases, with special focus on NDPS, extortion, and arms-related offences. He also stressed the importance of improving the quality of investigations to ensure effective prosecution. The DGP further urged all officers to remain dedicated and uphold professionalism and integrity, and strengthen public confidence by projecting a positive image of the police through efficient and people-friendly policing, an official statement said. (IANS)

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