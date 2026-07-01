Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh reviews state-wide security, hails cycle patrol as model for community policing

IMPHAL: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh, who has been undertaking extensive visits to districts across the state to assess the law and order situation at the ground level, has appreciated the Cycle Patrol initiative as an effective model of beat policing and community engagement, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that the Cycle Patrol initiative has been introduced in several hill districts as an effective model of beat policing, enabling close monitoring of the security situation in every habitation while strengthening police-public interaction.

Mukesh Singh, who earlier served as the Director General of Police in Ladakh, assumed charge as the Manipur Police chief on June 1. Since then, he has been visiting districts in both the Imphal Valley and the hill regions, holding a series of meetings with senior police officers, Army personnel, paramilitary forces and officials of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review the prevailing law and order situation, crime trends and operational preparedness.

The official said that during a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters in Imphal, the DGP addressed senior police officers and commanders of the Special Commando Unit of the Manipur Police. The briefing focused on operational preparedness, professionalism, discipline and coordinated efforts to effectively tackle emerging security challenges confronting the state.

Singh, the senior-most IPS officer, accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, on Monday visited Kakching district, the Headquarters of the 8th Manipur Rifles Battalion at Leikun, and Chandel district to review security preparedness, policing measures and departmental welfare.

In Kakching district, the DGP reviewed the preparedness of the district police to prevent any untoward incidents in vulnerable areas during the ongoing farming season. Interacting with officers of the district police, CAPFs and Central agencies, he stressed the need for effective investigation, speedy disposal of cases, sustained operations against anti-national elements and drug traffickers, and intensified efforts to recover illegal arms and ammunition. (IANS)

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