Manipur: Displaces People Reluctant to Vote in Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

IMPHAL: The Central Government has made special arrangements for people who have been forced to leave their homes (IDPs) to ensure they can vote in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election.

However, many of these affected persons are reluctant to participate in the election.

The conflict-affected state of Manipur is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. There are a total of 10 candidates vying for the two Member of Parliament (MP) seats in the Lok Sabha allocated to the state.

Some people have criticized the election preparation, seeing it as a sign of disapproval for holding the election before resolving the crisis.