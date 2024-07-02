Manipur: Doctors' Strike Shuts Down RIMS OPD After Assault on Gynaecologist

IMPHAL: Outpatient services at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal ceased today as doctors and nursing staff engaged in one-day strike. This was following violent assault on gynaecology doctor on Monday. The strike was organized by teachers and medical officers’ association. It was in response to escalating violence against healthcare professionals within hospital premises.

The incident that ignited protest involved severe beating of gynaecology doctor by patient parties inside RIMS-Imphal. Dr. Sanjeeb medical superintendent of RIMS, expressed deep concern over incident. He highlighted that such violence compromises the safety of medical staff. These professionals are dedicated to providing essential healthcare services.

"We condemn violence against doctors in workplace." Placards held by protesters during sit-in protest in front of Outpatient Department (OPD) read this message. The demonstrators comprised senior and junior doctors nurses and medical students. They emphasized urgent need for protective measures. Healthcare professionals must be shielded from physical harm while on duty.

Dr. Sanjeeb urged public to refrain from resorting to violence. He suggested using complaint boxes installed within hospital premises to address grievances peacefully. Emphasizing that dialogue with hospital authorities could resolve issues more effectively. Better than resorting to physical confrontation.

Closure of OPD throughout strike hours caused significant inconvenience to patients. Many had to seek medical assistance elsewhere. Despite disruption protesting healthcare workers remained steadfast. They demanded enhanced security measures within hospital, also stricter enforcement of laws protecting medical personnel.

"We demand better protection for those who protect us." This sentiment was echoed throughout demonstration. Incident has reignited discussions on safety of doctors and healthcare workers. Prompting calls for immediate action from local authorities and hospital management.

As strike concluded discussions continued on ways to prevent future incidents of violence against healthcare professionals. They aim to ensure that hospitals remain safe environments for both patients and medical staff. Incident at RIMS-Imphal serves as stark reminder. Healthcare workers face challenges in delivering essential services amidst growing concerns over safety and security.

Authorities expected to initiate discussions with the medical community. They will address their concerns and implement measures. Safeguarding healthcare professionals from such incidents in future is the goal.