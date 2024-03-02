Manipur: ECI Approves Special Polling Stations for Displaced Voters

IMPHAL: The Election Commission of India (ECI), after consulting with the Central government and Manipur government decided to provide Special Polling Stations for the displaced persons in Manipur to maintain voting eligibility.

The development comes after many voters in different areas of Manipur were displaced due to the conflict which started on May 3, 2023, and are currently living in relief camps spread across various districts in the state.

As per constitutional provisions, the Commission has identified these internally displaced persons as ‘specified voters’ and assigned Assistant Returning Officers to assist them with the voting process.