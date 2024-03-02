Manipur: ECI Approves Special Polling Stations for Displaced Voters

IMPHAL: The Election Commission of India (ECI), after consulting with the Central government and Manipur government decided to provide Special Polling Stations for the displaced persons in Manipur to maintain voting eligibility.
The development comes after many voters in different areas of Manipur were displaced due to the conflict which started on May 3, 2023, and are currently living in relief camps spread across various districts in the state.
As per constitutional provisions, the Commission has identified these internally displaced persons as ‘specified voters’ and assigned Assistant Returning Officers to assist them with the voting process.
Officers have been designated for each of the 10 districts in Manipur where these relief camps are located. The 10 districts are: Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, liribam, and Ukhrul.
An additional deputy commissioner or an officer of equivalent rank, or a sub-divisional officer from the district may be appointed as the Assistant Returning Officer.
The ECI in a statement said, “In view of the position stated in the preceding para, the Election Commission of India has, as a first step to specify, in exercise of powers vested by Article 324 of the Constitution read with Section 25 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the internally displaced persons of Manipur State, as a group of voters (hereinafter referred to as 'specified' voters) for whom the polling stations may be provided outside the territorial limits of those constituencies, i.e., special polling stations in various districts of the State of Manipur where they are staying in the relief camps or otherwise due to displacement.”
It further stated, “All such displaced persons who had to leave their native places during the conflict shall continue to be borne on the electoral rolls of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies concerned in the State of Manipur.”
