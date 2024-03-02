Nagaland Assembly Criticizes Assam Bill Against ‘Magical Healing’

KOHIMA: The Nagaland assembly in its recent session expressed deep concern over the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil Practices) Bill, 2024 that was introduced in the Assam assembly.

Deputy chief minister TR Zeliang criticized the bill claiming to go against secularism and said that it targets Christian practices.

The discussions were made during the final day of the fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Assembly.

Zeliang strongly criticized the limitation of the bill on healing practices by Christian missionaries. He argued that healing is a fundamental aspect of the Christian faith which is protected under constitutional rights.