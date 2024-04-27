Uttarakhand CM Enlists Army's Help to Quell Nainital Forest Fire

NAINITAL: Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced on Saturday that the Indian Army and Air Force helicopters are helping to control forest fires in the state.

The fires have spread to Nainital after burning for over 36 hours, damaging many hectares of greenery.

A huge fire started in the Ladiyakata area of the Nainital Air Force Centre on Friday. The fire has been burning for more than 36 hours, spreading through dense forests in the mountainous area.

The district administration has also deployed helicopters in the firefighting operations.