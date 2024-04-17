Sikkim Rattled by Pre-Poll Violence Amid Assembly Campaign

GANGTOK: Sikkim recently experienced more election-related violence when attackers reportedly targeted a vehicle connected to Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, a candidate from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in the Syari assembly constituency.

The reported attack occurred on Sunday evening, April 14, and resulted in injuries to a worker from the SDF.

Reports suggest that the vehicle, which was being used for official campaigning by SDF party workers in the Ayari assembly constituency of Sikkim, was damaged.

The incident has increased tensions around the current election campaign.