Sikkim Rattled by Pre-Poll Violence Amid Assembly Campaign

GANGTOK: Sikkim recently experienced more election-related violence when attackers reportedly targeted a vehicle connected to Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, a candidate from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in the Syari assembly constituency.
The reported attack occurred on Sunday evening, April 14, and resulted in injuries to a worker from the SDF.
Reports suggest that the vehicle, which was being used for official campaigning by SDF party workers in the Ayari assembly constituency of Sikkim, was damaged.
The incident has increased tensions around the current election campaign.
The Citizen Action Party (CAP) in Sikkim has strongly condemned the increasing violence and accusations of bribery. They are calling for decisive action to protect the integrity of the electoral process in the state.
LP Kafley, the chairman of CAP Sikkim’s election campaigning committee, expressed deep concern about the increase in political violence during a media briefing on April 11.
He noted that this was happening despite the model code of conduct being in effect.
Kafley pointed out that there were reports of violence from different areas of Sikkim. He also alleged that political groups were distributing money to influence voters.
Furthermore, the incidents of cash being seized at checkpoints have raised concerns about the misuse of money to influence the election results.
Earlier this month, former chief minister Pawan Chamling was reportedly attacked on his way to a meeting by supporters of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) allegedly sent by Krishna Golay.
After performing a religious ceremony at Namchi Bazar, Chamling was on his way to the meeting scheduled at Kishan Market.
On March 1, senior leader of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) KN Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly attacked by the party members of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Mazi Gaon in Melli.
Meanwhile, the opposition SDF has urged the Election Commission to enforce central rule ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
